Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,636. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.