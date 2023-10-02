Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $806,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. CWM LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. 1,330,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,816. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

