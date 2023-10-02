WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 23,833 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,833 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

DUK traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.06. 2,658,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

