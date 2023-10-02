Hobart Private Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler THomas Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,778.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 168,915 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.93. 1,700,437 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

