iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS VLUE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.72. 490,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

