S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

SPGI stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $366.51. The stock had a trading volume of 784,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.85 and a 200 day moving average of $375.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

