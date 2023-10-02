Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.60. 961,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,627. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.22.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

