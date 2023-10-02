Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $204,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 84,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,439. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

