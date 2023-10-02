Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.97. 6,575,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,333,133. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

