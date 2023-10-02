McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $231.71 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.