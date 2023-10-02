Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 3.5% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.14. 23,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,783. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

