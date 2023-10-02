Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,041 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.35. The stock had a trading volume of 156,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.51 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average of $185.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.