Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 190,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

