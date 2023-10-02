Private Ocean LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,711,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

