NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.78% from the company’s previous close.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 11.6 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.67. 35,614,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.