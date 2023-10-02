Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $105.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.13.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.99. 2,643,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,774. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.