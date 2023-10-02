Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.79.

NYSE K traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.58. 4,209,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,948. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,530,084. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

