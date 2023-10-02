Private Ocean LLC Sells 15,828 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.53. 221,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

