Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 294,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,293. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

