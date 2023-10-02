VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,272 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 576,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after acquiring an additional 224,721 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

BATS:HYD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.07. 1,313,423 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

