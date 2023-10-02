Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Decreased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,962 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 1.47% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 706,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,991. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

