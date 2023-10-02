SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) is Private Ocean LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 1.88% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $36,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000.

NYSEARCA HYMB traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $23.65. 640,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,656. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

