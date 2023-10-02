SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,578 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $57,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

