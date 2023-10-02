Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 864 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 864 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,890 shares of company stock worth $31,068,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

PANW traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.93. 1,691,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,422. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average of $220.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.