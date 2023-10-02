Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,867 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

