Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for 5.3% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after buying an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $7.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $449.31. 1,073,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,344. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $399.69 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.34 and a 200-day moving average of $465.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

