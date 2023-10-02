First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,881,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $438,000.

IBDQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 547,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,297. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

