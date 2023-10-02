First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $137.25 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

