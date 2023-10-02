Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,038 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.22.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

