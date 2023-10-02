Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after buying an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

MetLife Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MET traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.73. 1,532,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,253. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

