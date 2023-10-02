Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Sysco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.38. 1,184,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,091. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

