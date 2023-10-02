NiSource (NYSE:NI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.61

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 1882578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get NiSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NiSource by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NiSource by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.