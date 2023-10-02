Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $40.23. 1,640,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 22,836,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

