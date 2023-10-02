NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 94,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 628,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.