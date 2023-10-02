NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 94,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 628,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
NaaS Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
