Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in September

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926. Finning International has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FINGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Finning International

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.