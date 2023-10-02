Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in September

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.
Finning International Price Performance
Finning International stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926. Finning International has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.
Finning International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
