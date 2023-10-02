First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2023

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,266.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCXXF remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.