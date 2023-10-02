First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,266.0 days.
FCXXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
