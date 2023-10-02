Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ETCMY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

