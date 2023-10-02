Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $16.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

