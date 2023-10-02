Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ECL traded down $2.87 on Monday, hitting $166.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,685. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.