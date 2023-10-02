Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $442.73. 502,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $416.71 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

