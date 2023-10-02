Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.31

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.31 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 123569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne



Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

