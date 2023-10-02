Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.21

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 40149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

