Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.12

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 393782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.504 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

