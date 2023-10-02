PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.69

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 112621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.51.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

