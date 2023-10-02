Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.80

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1333037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Preferred ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

