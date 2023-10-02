Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.26

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 34106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

