Spire (NYSE:SR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.12

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 35457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

Several research analysts have commented on SR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Spire by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

