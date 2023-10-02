Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.87

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 304355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 206.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

