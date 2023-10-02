Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Increases By 8.5%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS ERLFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342. Entrée Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.