Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.63

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 17711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Motco raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

